Happy Halloween!

Awhile back, I posted on social media asking for friends to recommend their favorite Halloween movies and/or episodic series. However, I had a couple of conditions.

I wasn't looking for a movie or series that offered nothing but random gore and gratuitous violence. The Great Pumpkin knows we already have plenty of those on offer. Although I like things that are spooky, I'm not a huge fan of splattering fake blood.

Get our free mobile app

I was looking for something perfect to watch at night with a fire going whilst eating one too many pieces of early Halloween candy.

Something creepy but wouldn't necessarily traumatize me when I tried to go to sleep later. (Disclaimer: It IS designed to be scary, so know there are a few images that may be freaky enough to stay with you.)

One friend recommended the episodic show, The Haunting of Hill House. I believe it came out last year around this time.

From what he shared it sounded like exactly what I was looking for. A haunted house with secret rooms, a mystery to ponder, ghosts, and just enough thrilling moments to make a few kernels of popcorn to jump out of my bowl.

Oh, and another must? It's gotta have a great, compelling story.

All of the boxes were ticked with this one. I was immediately sucked in and found myself in that classic addictive binge-watching position of pausing only to get another snack and maybe double-check the locks on the doors.

It was made in 2018 with a stellar cast and is a deliciously-designed production and is available right now on Netflix.

I am adamant about not spoiling it in any way. I'll just say, if the above qualifiers sound like something you're into as well, this is not to be missed.

Can the kids watch The Haunting of Hill House?

Hm. I would definitely call this a PG-13. It depends on the kids. Maybe do a little research and decide for yourself. You may wanna wait until the kids go to bed. ;)

12 Halloween Movies You Can Watch All Year Round Around this time of the year, scary movies are what you'll find on all the cable channels. I'll be honest, to this day watching horror movies is not something I will do willingly. I went on Facebook and asked my friends what are movies that will actually scare them. If you check out the post you'll notice that some of the movies featured you'll agree with others not so much.

What do you think?

Freaky Flicks: These Are Our Top Halloween Movie Picks It's Halloween season, and along with the pumpkins and candy comes an opportunity to binge watch some scary movies. They're not hard to find this time of year for sure. Just about every streaming service out there has a category dedicated to horror movies.

What is hard to find is a really good horror movie - one that gets the heart racing and really puts a good scare in you.

Here are a few that you may have forgotten about that are perfect for this time of year.