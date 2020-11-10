Order a Deep Fried Turkey for Thanksgiving
I have been on a hunt for the best deep-fried turkey in the Ark-La-Tex. It's no secret that a turkey is the easiest thing to ruin when it comes to the Thanksgiving dinner table. We have all had to eat a dry turkey once or twice right? I refuse to be the one to cook a horrid dry turkey. One of the best turkeys I have ever had on Thanksgiving was a fried turkey. Since I don't have the skills to deep fry a turkey without burning down my backyard I have enlisted the help of friends to point me in the right direction.
- So far the best deal that I have found is from On The Geaux Catering. Their fried turkeys have raving reviews and at $50 a turkey, you can feed anywhere from 10 to 14 hungry family friends.
There’s still time to order your Cajun fried Turkey!
🔸 12-14 lbs (serves 10-12)
🔸 $50 each
🔸 Pick up only
🔸 Order by November 20th
🔸 Comment or message or order yours!
Posted by On The Geaux Catering on Friday, November 6, 2020
- Shanes Seafood and Barbecue has fried turkeys for $69.95 I heard these are delicious.
Place your turkey order today at any of our 4 locations!
📲Mansfield road 318-687-5015
📲Youree road 318-865-6088
📲East...
Posted by Shane's Seafood and BarBQ on Sunday, November 8, 2020
- Shaver's Catering offers fried turkeys for $65 plus tax.
Frying turkeys to perfection in the SBC for 28yrs. Visit our holiday menu at shaverscatering.com & call us at...
Posted by Shaver's Crawfish & Catering on Monday, November 9, 2020