Order a Deep Fried Turkey for Thanksgiving

I have been on a hunt for the best deep-fried turkey in the Ark-La-Tex. It's no secret that a turkey is the easiest thing to ruin when it comes to the Thanksgiving dinner table. We have all had to eat a dry turkey once or twice right? I refuse to be the one to cook a horrid dry turkey. One of the best turkeys I have ever had on Thanksgiving was a fried turkey. Since I don't have the skills to deep fry a turkey without burning down my backyard I have enlisted the help of friends to point me in the right direction.

So far the best deal that I have found is from On The Geaux Catering. Their fried turkeys have raving reviews and at $50 a turkey, you can feed anywhere from 10 to 14 hungry family friends.

There’s still time to order your Cajun fried Turkey!

🔸 12-14 lbs (serves 10-12)

🔸 $50 each

🔸 Pick up only

🔸 Order by November 20th

Order by November 20th

Shanes Seafood and Barbecue has fried turkeys for $69.95 I heard these are delicious.

Place your turkey order today at any of our 4 locations!

📲Mansfield road 318-687-5015

📲Youree road 318-865-6088

📲Mansfield road 318-687-5015

📲Youree road 318-865-6088

📲East...

Shaver's Catering offers fried turkeys for $65 plus tax.