Oscars 2021: The Full List of Winners

The Oscars are often referred to as “Hollywood’s Biggest Night.” But no one ever called them the fastest or the timeliest.

And so it is late April, and the Academy Awards are finally arrived, celebrating the greatest works of cinema of 2020, plus the first few months of 2021. (The usual awards calendar, along with the date of the actual show itself, were both affected by the coronavirus pandemic.) The event looked different — instead of the Dolby Theatre, the Oscars were held at Union Station, in an intimate setting styled after a vintage supper club, with only the nominees and a few guests in attendance — and even the awards themselves were given out differently. There were fewer clips from the films, and more talking from the presenters and the nominees, who were never “played off” by the orchestra during their speeches. (There wasn’t an orchestra at all, for that matter.)

The big winner of the night was Nomadland, which took home the prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. (Six other titles won two Oscars each: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Soul, and Sound of Metal.) Curiously, they didn’t give out the Best Picture award last, as is the tradition. Instead it was announced third-to-last, followed by Best Actress and Best Actor, which was won by Anthony Hopkins for The Father over the favorite, the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Hopkins didn’t attend the ceremony, and so the show went off the air anticlimactically with no final acceptance speech. It was surely one of the strangest endings to an Oscars telecast in history:

Here’s the full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland - WINNER

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father - WINNER

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland - WINNER

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

VIola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father - WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman - WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari - WINNER

Best Animated Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul - WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - WINNER

Time

Best Editing

Nomadland

Sound of Metal - WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul - WINNER

Best Original Song

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Life Ahead



Best International Feature

Collective

Another Round - WINNER

Quo Vadis, Aida?

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Better Days

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank - WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal - WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Live-Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” - WINNER

“White Eye”

Best Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You” - WINNER

“Opera”

“Yes People”

Best Documentary Short

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Colettte” - WINNER

“A Love Song For Latasha”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

Tenet - WINNER

Mulan

The Midnight Sky

The One and Only Ivan

Best Production Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank - WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

The Father

