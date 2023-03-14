Is Hollywood Moving to Texas, too? New Studios are Being Built in Dallas, Texas

What is currently a 72-acre plot of empty land over in Mansfield, Texas may soon be giving Hollywood a run for its movie money.

At this point, many of us in Texas have become more and more accustomed to seeing Californians make the trek East to become residents of the Lone Star State. Why are they coming? Well, we could certainly speculate. After all, just the availability of Whataburger and Blue Bell alone could be compelling reasons. Not to mention Buc-cee's burritos and then, the likely need for bathrooms after. (Not that one necessarily causes the other.)

If you're interested as to why one of my colleagues thinks Californians are headed our way, you can check that out here.

But it's not just the families that are moving to Texas, obviously. Businesses are moving here, as well.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Tesla both come to mind, of course. Although Elon has moved a branch of Tesla back to California, clearly more industries are seeing the benefits of moving To Texas.

Arguably, when most of us think of California industries, we think of Hollywood, baby! Well, we may have our little "Hollywood" not too far from East Texas very soon.

According to a report from WFAA:

"The project, which has a starting cost of $70 million dollars, will have “clusters” with sound stages and mill spaces, hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and retail."

Those aforementioned 72 acres of undeveloped land located close to South 7th Street and Easy Drive will be, at least the first phase, of Mansfield Super Studios--which is expected to create 2,000 jobs. The project is being overseen by filmmaker Angel Gracia who directed the movie 'From Prada to Nada.' Gracia will also serve as the company's CEO.

Gracia told WFAA that “this is a filmmaker’s studio designed by filmmakers for filmmakers," Gracia said.

Here's a look at what we have to look forward to, thanks to a video shared by WFAA out of Dallas, Texas:

We can't wait to see the project come to fruition in Mansfield, Texas.

Now that we'll have movie studios a bit closer to East Texas, can you see yourself in the movies? Would love to hear from you. Shoot a message to Tara.Holley@townsquaremedia.com.

