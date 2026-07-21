TYLER, Texas -- The former Painted Tree Boutique location in Tyler isn't staying empty for much longer. It's reopening as The Collective Boutiques, bringing back the same marketplace-style shopping experience many of us grew to love, but under new ownership.

A Familiar Shopping Experience Returns to Tyler

The company shared that vendors are expected to begin moving in on August 12, with a soft opening planned for August 22, and a grand opening currently set for September 19, though those dates could shift.

According to CBS19, the new company is reopening several former Painted Tree locations, including Tyler, with a similar concept that gives independent businesses their own boutique spaces inside one shared store.

What Shoppers Can Expect at The Collective Boutiques in Tyler, Texas

If you've ever enjoyed wandering through Painted Tree as I had, much of the experience may feel happily familiar. Shoppers can browse dozens of independently owned boutiques, offering everything from clothing and jewelry to home decor, gifts, and handmade items (which I adored), all under one roof.

Who's Behind The Collective Boutiques?

So what's changing? The company behind it. The Collective Boutiques is led by CEO Melanie Greer, who also served as CEO of Painted Tree, so she knows the marketplace model inside and out. Several other leaders and investors in The Collective Boutiques also have ties to the former retailer.

Why This Shopping Style Still Matters So Much to Us

The company says it also plans to continue supporting local entrepreneurs by handling staffing, checkout, and many of the day-to-day operations. That way, vendors can focus solely on growing their business.

Despite online shopping being what it is, nothing compares to how satisfying it is to walk into a place with no shopping list, no particular destination, and no idea what treasure you might stumble across. And to be able to peruse so many beautiful, creative, useful, locally-made items in one lovely place? Well, shopping doesn't get better than that.

Read More: Tyler Residents Want These Restaurants in Wendy's Former Location

If East Texas Towns Were Stores in the Mall Here’s a lineup of East Texas towns reimagined as mall stores Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins