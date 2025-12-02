(KNUE-FM) Recently, I received a distressed text from one of my dearest friends about an experience she had at a popular national chain store on South Broadway the day before. It was about 11 a.m. on a Sunday. She'd been on a quest to find a pair of jeans and a few other items of clothing that didn't break the bank but would also help her get through the following season.

A Calm Sunday Shopping Trip Takes an Uncomfortable Turn

She'd paused from the shopping she'd not been in the mood to do in the first place and got a drink from Starbucks before returning to do a little shopping in the health and beauty aisles. She was sipping her drink and kneeling to look at stuff, looking at the testers on the makeup aisle, trying a few things on, and looking in the little mirror.

She said she'd been in her own little world, having fun trying on makeup and perfume after a stressful work week, when she stood up to adjust her clothes a little. That's when she heard a chuckle.

The Moment She Realized a Man Was Recording Her

She turned around and saw a heavily bearded man holding his phone up in her direction while laughing. He had been videoing her from behind without her consent.

She felt her face get a little red, embarrassed not only at being watched but also at being videoed without her permission. She felt awkward and was compelled to walk to a different aisle casually, as if she hadn't noticed. She looked around the corner to see if he'd left before gathering herself and walking out of the store, leaving her basket in the aisle where she'd left it.

Why Recording Strangers Without Consent Is Harmful

Look, the guy videoing my friend may have had no malevolent intent. Or maybe he did. I suppose there's a chance he was planning to use it for some social media post. Perhaps he thought that would help him "go viral."

Is It Legal to Record Someone in Public in Texas?

Whatever the case, find something else to do with your time than make strangers at the store feel awkward, sir. Legal? Yes, in public spaces. However, stores have the right to set policies to ensure their customers and employees feel safe. In fact, Walmart has this very policy. Regardless of whether a policy has been set or whether it is generally legal in public places, it's still rude as heck.

What To Do If Someone Starts Recording You in a Store

Listen, if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, it’s OK to say something or seek out store employees or security. (Target and Walmart security are excellent.) Because here's the thing:

You have the right to feel safe while shopping or just existing in public. Have you had an experience like this you'd like to share awareness about? Please reach out to us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

