Tyler Residents Know What They Want to Replace the Closed Wendy’s on Loop 323
TYLER, TEXAS -- The Wendy's on Loop 323 in Tyler has permanently closed, and East Texans already have plenty of opinions about what should take its place. We asked y'all what you'd like to see move into the vacant building, and let's just say... Tyler definitely has a wish list.
I'll admit, I expected one of two popular answers. Instead, hundreds of comments rolled in with everything from nostalgic favorites to restaurant chains people have been hoping would finally make their way to East Texas.
Tyler residents aren't looking for just another burger place
One thing became pretty clear: many people aren't necessarily looking for "another burger place." In fact, several people joked that Tyler already has enough chicken restaurants, burger places, and car washes. Others said they'd rather see a restaurant we don't currently have, giving us locals something new to get super excited about... at least until the next new thing opens.
Some of the suggestions had us laughing
Naturally, there were also a few funny suggestions. One person voted for Waffle House "for the fights," while another guessed the building would likely become "another vape shop." A few people even dreamed big, throwing out names like Buc-ee's, though we know that's not gonna happen right there in the middle of town.
The list keeps growing as more East Texans weigh in
Whether any of these restaurants ever become reality is anyone's guess. But reading through the comments was a reminder that East Texans get surprisingly passionate about food.
Even as I'm writing this, more comments keep rolling in, so we'll have to add to this list. Other newer comments include Del Taco, Long John Silver's, and more. What would you like to see there? Send me a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
These were some of the restaurants Tyler mentioned the most
Comments poured in after we asked what should replace the closed Wendy's on Loop 323. Some names popped up once or twice, but these restaurants kept coming up again and again. And more keep showing up.
10 Restaurants Tyler Residents Want to Replace the Closed Wendy's on Loop 323
Gallery Credit: Tara Holley
Did your favorite make the list? If not, let us know. We'll keep updating this story as more Tyler residents weigh in with the restaurants they'd love to see move into the former Wendy's location.
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Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins