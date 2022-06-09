25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor.

Here are twenty-five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas panhandle, Oklahoma panhandle, and western Oklahoma.

Texas Panhandle Ghost Towns

Texas is home to some wild frontier towns and stories. From shootouts and horse thieves to towns that just can't seem to escape the wrath of God, we've got them all.

Tascosa is one of the panhandle's most famous examples of this. At one point it was a hub for all manner of vice and crime. The remnants are now part of Boys Ranch.

Many towns met their demise with the end of Route 66. Glenrio is a prime example of this.

The Oklahoma Panhandle And A Booze Haven

Beer City in the Oklahoma panhandle was a haven for people stuck in Liberal, Kansas who had to suffer through the tyranny of prohibition. Also, Beer City was considered the Sodom and Gomorrah of the high plains.

There was no shortage of crime, debauchery, and booze to be had just south of the Kansas line. At least that's how the legends have it.

Supposedly, Beer City existed south of Liberal and to the east of Tyrone.

Now, there's nothing that remains of Beer City. It's nothing but privately owned farmland.

Western Oklahoma And Route 66

Western Oklahoma is home to several ghost towns, many of which met their demise with the end of Route 66.

For instance, Texola. Texola is home to an iconic piece of Route 66 architecture. The town pretty much dried up with the end of the Mother Road's glory days.

