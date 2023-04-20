You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Ghost Town Lobo, Texas

Texas is full of ghost towns. Some of these ghost towns still have a few residents, while others are unpopulated with only decaying buildings left. The thing about these ghost towns is that they all have an interesting history and some were major stops for travelers or for delivering goods. One ghost town in West Texas was a major watering hole for travelers in the 1860's and a hub for local cotton farmers in the early 1900's. Today, only a handful of buildings remain along with an empty pool. That town is Lobo, Texas and it is for sale.

Get our free mobile app

History of Lobo, Texas

Lobo, Texas can be dated back to 1850's. At that time, the Van Horn Wells had been discovered making it the only water source for about a hundred mile radius. Mail carriers in the 1860's would pass through. The railroad did pass through the town in the 1880's and many steam locomotives would stop to fill their water tanks. A post office was established in 1907. The population never got above 100 but was a major hub for cotton farmers in the early 1900's. That success lasted until the 1980's when the wells dried up. By 1991, everyone had left and Lobo, Texas became a ghost town.

An Attempt at a Resurgence

Alexander Bardoff was part of a group of friends who passed by the town in 1999. In 2001, they bought the town. They dug some new wells and put new roofs and windows on the buildings and made the little town their own little escape. They even hosted music and film festivals on the property. Upkeep became an issue for the group as did keeping water in the wells (texasmonthly.com).

Lobo, Texas - Google Maps Lobo, Texas - Google Maps loading...

Welcome Sign for Lobo, Texas - Google Maps Welcome Sign for Lobo, Texas - Google Maps loading...

One of my friends drove by it in 1999, so (two years later, in 2001) we pooled our money and bought the town. - Alexander Bardorff

Motel in Lobo, Texas - Google Maps Motel in Lobo, Texas - Google Maps loading...

Gas Station in Lobo, Texas - Google Maps Gas Station in Lobo, Texas - Google Maps loading...

That group has now put the town up for sale for a hopeful second resurgence. No price has not been listed but you can find more details at property.lobo-texas.com. If you've ever had the dream of being the leader of your own town, here's your chance.

Post Office / Store in Lobo, Texas - Google Maps Post Office / Store in Lobo, Texas - Google Maps loading...

Empty Pool in Lobo, Texas - grumpyolditguy via TikTok Empty Pool in Lobo, Texas - grumpyolditguy via TikTok loading...

This Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas Could Make for a Cool Road Trip Take a virtual tour of the walking trail and see if this may be a cool adventure for you and your friends or family this spring or summer.

If You Love Horses, the Rising S Ranch in Athens Could be for You This is the most expensive property in all of Athens with a beauty to match the price.