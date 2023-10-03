These 66 East Texas Towns Are Now Considered ‘Ghost Towns’

Get our free mobile app

East Texas is full of life. There are bustling towns and communities dotting the landscape as citizens go about their business shopping and supporting local businesses to keep their slice of heaven alive. If locals aren't supporting their local businesses there's a possibility that their town could eventually become a ghost town. It may take some time, but it could happen.

Evidence of this can be found throughout East Texas because the region is home to many towns that have become 'ghost towns'. As residents leave their little town in search of better opportunities in bigger cities and populated areas, the small town they once called home, is all of a sudden a ghost town.

In the late 1890s and early 1900s, settlers began to build a life in rural areas of East Texas, they created communities and added schools and businesses but for some reason or another, the population moved away. Whether it be that the railroad missed the town the industry that once thrived there shut down or a war the nation was fighting changed the landscape and makeup of these towns, they no longer exist on a Texas map.

East Texas Ghost Towns

Among the towns that once thrived in East Texas these are now considered ghost towns according to Texas Escapes:

Atoy in Cherokee County

Baxter in Henderson County

Beck's Chapel in Henderson County

Bethany in Panola County

Bethel in Anderson County

Birthright in Hopkins County

Black Ankle in San Augustin County

Bogus Springs in Cass County

Bois D'Arc in Anderson County

Boxwood in Upshur County

Buffalo in Henderson County

Bulah in Cherokee County

Burning Bush in Smith County

Calloway in Upshur County

Catfish in Henderson County

Camden in Gregg County

Carroll Springs in Henderson County

Centennial in Panola County

Center Point in Camp County

Centerville in Henderson County

Chickenfeather in Rusk County

Coffeeville in Upshur County

Coke in Wood County

Comet in Marion County

Craft in Cherokee County

Denmark in Anderson County

Danville in Gregg County

Dialville in Cherokee County

Dillon in Hopkins County

Drusilla in Wood County

Earle's Chapel in Cherokee County

Eureka in Franklin County

Fastrill in Cherokee County

Footes in Gregg County

Fort Houston in Anderson County

Gent in Cherokee County

Gould in Cherokee County

Grand Bluff in Panola County

Grayrock in Franklin County

Greggton in Gregg County

Griffin in Cherokee County

Holcomb Store in Cherokee County

Hopewell in Smith County

Horace in Upshur County

Ioni in Anderson County

Iron Bridge in Gregg County

Irwin in Rusk County

Java in Cherokee County

Kellyville in Marion County

Kelsey in Upshur County

Kickapoo in Anderson County

Larissa in Cherokee County

Lawsonville in Rusk County

Linwood in Cherokee County

Little Hope in Wood County

Lone Star in Cherokee County

Magnolia in Anderson County

Manila in Cherokee County

Mutt and Jeff in Wood County

Omega in Gregg County

Pine Town in Cherokee County

Red Rock in Upshur County

Science Hill in Henderson County

Tallys in Harrison County

Thedford in Smith County

Utica in Smith County

These towns had history. Many of them are simply considered a community these days by a few people. There may be an old school, store, or building of some kind still standing among the trees or a cemetery that once marked the site of where a busy town once stood. For more history on these ghost towns check out Texas Escapes.

