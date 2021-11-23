He's got the chops, musical library, and the regional star power to back it up, and now Parker McCollum is setting up to be Country Music's next big star. Tonight the Texas native will be taking his talents to late night television.

NETWORK late night television.

Last December The Limestone Kid landed his first Billboard No. 1 with "Pretty Heart," and his latest single "To Be Love By You" is Top 25. And of course back in May the Conroe, TX, native headlined our Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.

Last month he was announced as a RODEOHOUSTON headliner in '22, and that's a bucket list headlining gig for any Texas singer -- any genre.

Now the native Texan has been named an Apple Music Up Next artist. This means more big opportunities for McCollum. And a big part of landing the "Up Next" campaign, Parker will be the musical guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

You can watch him tonight (Tuesday, November 23rd) on Kimmel. If you aren't familiar with it, "Apple Music's monthly artist initiative is geared toward identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent."

Just this year, back in January, McCollum made his national television debut, performing that first career No. 1 of his "Pretty Heart" on The 3rd Hour of The Today Show.

Set those reminders, or, you know, watch online tomorrow.

