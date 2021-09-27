Parker McCollum Owns George Strait ’90s Smash, ‘Carrying Your Love With Me’

It's always cool to see one of your favorite artist cover one of your all time favorite artists. And there are three ways these covers tend to go:

1. They f*ck it up.

2. They change it completely, and it's amazing.

3. They change almost nothing from the original, and it's amazing.

“George Strait has been my favorite country singer my whole life. This song is such a classic staple in country music so I was really hoping we could get it right and do the song justice. I think we did. I sure hope he and (producer) Tony Brown would think so too if they heard it.”

Number 3. That's the route Parker McCollum went when he decided to pay homage to King George and sing "Carrying Your Love With Me" exclusively for Spotify. The song, which McCollum dubs the "greatest country song of the '90s," was written by Jeff Stevens and Steve Bogard, and was the title track of Strait's seventeenth studio album released in 1997.

For the record, that particular album produced three additional singles, including the title track, "One Night at a Time," "Round About Way," all of which went No. 1 for The King. The fourth, "Today My World Slipped Away," a cover of a Vern Gosdin song, rose to No. 3. "Carrying Your Love with Me" was nominated for Best Country Album at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

And while you do have to subscribe to Spotify to hear the entire version, it's not the first time The Limestone Kid has sung the song. Here are a couple more videos to help hold you over.

