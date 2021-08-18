Remember When Parker McCollum Sang Turnpike Troubadours ‘Good Lord Lorrie’ at Stubbs BBQ?

Back in 2019 there were several great videos that surfaced from Parker McCollum’s live show at Stubb's BBQ in Austin, but this one has gone down as one of our favorites.

This particular video was recorded at the iconic BBQ joint not long after Turnpike Troubadours announced their indefinite hiatus. A hiatus that we are still navigating through three years later -- and as members of the legendary Red Dirt band have begun releasing solo projects.

“I’d have done some real bad sh*t to have written this song,” McCollum says to the crowd before he breaks into his take of Turnpike Troubadours' "Good Lord Lorrie."

While we all wait hopeful, anticipating a return from Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum has been on a tear the past couple of years.

His latest album, Gold Chain Cowboy, was released at the end of July. The project features a couple of songs we already know, a couple of Texas chart toppers, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.” "Pretty Heart" also rose to the top of the Billboard Country chart in 2020, becoming his first national No. 1, and the latter is currently climbing those same national charts.

In the meantime press play on The Limestone Kid singing Turnpike up top.

Download the free Radio Texas, LIVE! app to hear Parker McCollum, Turnpike Troubadours, Koe Wetzel, and all of your favorite Texas & Red Dirt artists nonstop. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.