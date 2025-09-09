In the early 2010s, Paul Cauthen was toiling around East Texas, a young solo act with a whole lot of talent and promise. Get tickets to see him at Stanley's in October.

He was able to tap into a new, next-level groove when he joined forces with David Beck to create the powerhouse duo Sons of Fathers, a mesmerizing pairing that burned out way too fast for fans.

In 2016, Cauthen released his debut solo album, My Gospel. Rolling Stone described Cauthen then as “A triple-barreled blast of Texas country, soul and holy-roller rockabilly," which still rings true today. The album has become a definitive work of art for the native Tyler Texan.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Cauthen, a.k.a Big Velvet, released Room 41 in September 2019. The album contains one of the most electrifying songs heard that year in "Cocaine Country Dancing." As funky as the album version of the song is, you've got to hear it solo.

To date, Cauthen has released three albums and an EP as a solo artist, the most recent being "Country Coming Down" in April 2022.

Early this year, Cauthen postponed his tour to focus on his mental well-being, and while that tour was paused, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Cauthen shared a sobering update with fans on social media on Thursday (March 13) that he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

"I will tour again. I will sing on stage again. I'm not done by any means," he assured his supporters as he broke the news.

And tour again he has. Big Velvet is back, selling out shows across the country on his Set 'Em Up and Knock 'Em Down tour. This October, he returns to where it all started, his hometown of Tyler, TX.

Get your tickets now to see Paul Cauthen live in concert at Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ on Saturday, October 11th.

Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan is heard on great radio stations in Colorado, South Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas: Grand Junction: 995 KEKB, Sioux Falls: KIKN 100.5, Abilene: KEAN 105.1, Austin: KOKEFM, Midland-Odessa: KNFM Lone Star 92, Killeen-Temple KUSJ US 105, San Angelo: KKCN 103.1, Texarkana: KKYR Kicker 102.5, Lawton: KLAW 101, Lubbock: KQBR 99.5, Victoria: KXAX 104.3, Livingston: KIXS 107.9, Lufkin/Nacogdoches: KYKS Kicks 105.1, Wichita Falls: KWFS Lonestar 102.3. Shreveport: KXKS 93.7, Amarillo: KATP 101.9 The Bull, and originating from Tyler/Longview: 101.5 KNUE.

YouTube YouTube loading...

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream all the best Texas and Red Dirt without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found.