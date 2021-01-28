Pediatrician Taken Hostage, Murdered in Doctor’s Office in Austin

The Austin Police Department has released details concerning a hostage situation that took place Tuesday at a pediatric facility. The incident resulted in the death of one hostage, a doctor employed at the business, as well as the suspect, a doctor recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

According to the report, on Tuesday, Austin 911 received a call concerning a gun shot at 1912 W. 35th Street, which is the location of Children's Medical Group.

Google Maps

The caller reported that a male subject entered their place of business with a gun and was holding hostages inside. Several hostages initially escaped and others were later allowed to leave with the exception of Dr. Katherine Dodson.

"Officers conducted interviews with the hostages on scene and were able to identify the suspect as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi. Officers also learned that Dr. Narumanchi had been to this office a week ago and applied for a volunteer position. Dr. Narumanchi was a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Hostages reported to officers that he was armed with a pistol and what appeared to be a shotgun and had two duffel bags."

"Hostage negotiators arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with Dr. Narumanchi, to no avail. After several attempts, it was decided to make entry into the building. Austin Police SWAT officers made entry and located both Dr. Dodson and Dr. Narumanchi deceased inside the building from apparent gunshot wounds. It appeared that Dr. Narumanchi shot himself after shooting Dr. Dodson."

The case is still under investigation. The Travis County Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.