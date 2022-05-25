Tyler, Texas Police have been investigating a homicide. And now, an arrest warrant has been issued for David Michael Thompson.

Thompson is a white male, DOB October 3, 1972. There is currently a bond of $750,000. Tyler Police have warned this man should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be driving a Jeep Wrangler with a black top that has the word "Privileged" painted on either side of the vehicle's hood. The license plate of the vehicle is LP# HHH1538.

What is the backstory on this case of homicide near Tyler, Texas?

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh shared a press release this morning stating:

"On May 25th at approximately 3:15am, Tyler Police responded to an apartment complex located at 2719 S. Broadway Ave on report of a homicide. Upon arrival a female victim was found deceased inside of an apartment. Tyler Police detectives have a possible suspect, someone who is known to the victim."

More details were confirmed as of this morning.

Tyler, TX Police confirmed this morning that the victim of this homicide has been determined to be a 40-year-old Smith County woman named Jaci Wilkerson. Her family has been notified at this point and her body was taken in for an autopsy.

As aforementioned, the press release from the Tyler Police Department this morning said the "possible suspect in this case was known to the victim. This was not a random attack. No suspects are in custody at this time. Detectives are still working this case. More information will be released as it is available."

