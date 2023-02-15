We Need To Talk: Smith County, TX Continues To Lead State In Suicides

East Texas Continues To Face Alarming Statistics When It Comes To Issues Of Mental Health Including Suicide And Child Abuse.

A quick Google search of "Suicides In Smith County" will turn up several studies and news articles that report that our area has one of the highest rates in the State Of Texas. Another alarming study from the Children's Adovacy Center of Smith County, every year, 1 of every 56 children in Smith County walks through their doors as a reported victim of child abuse. On average, the CAC reports over 20 newly reported victims here in Smith County every week, all year long. And studies show that 60-90% of victims will never tell.

A Majority Of The Reasons We're Seeing These Numbers Is Due To Unaddressed Mental Trauma.

Many of the people facing difficulties today is due to certain traumas that they've endured at home, school, among friends and relatives. Anger, depression, fear, frustration and other feelings that have gone unchecked or even not discussed can lead to lashing out, isolation, even suicide.

If You're Feeling Hopeless, We Want You To Know That There's LOTS of People Looking To Help You...And For Free.

Before we move on, I personally just want to tell you that hope is not lost. Please find someone close that you trust to talk to about how you feel. And if someone comes to you, listen to their problems without judging them. Just listening and letting someone get their feelings off their chest and mind can possibly save their life. I've been in that dark place before, I encourage you to fight your way out of it by reaching out for help.

A Community Forum On Counseling For Trauma & Mental Health Is Planned For Feb. 25th.

Both Tyler and North Tyler districts of the CME Church along with the Central Texas Ministry To Men, the NABJA and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will be conducting a forum to address these issues and provide practical information that can help you or someone you know dealing with these issues. The forum will begin with a worship service at 9:00 AM with the forum to begin after at 10:30 AM.

Melz Spoke With Pastor Leonard Spurling & Darlene Marshall About The Forum

I sat down with Churchill CME Church Pastor and Smith County Bailiff Leonard Spurling and Chief Education Officer Of The Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County Darlene Marshall to talk about this event and some of the mental health issues that they are witnessing in Smith County.



