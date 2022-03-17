Tyler, TX Man Shoots Two Doctors To Death At Dental Office

There was shocking news out of Smith County on Wednesday afternoon at a local dental office on Highway 31. Police say, two doctors are dead and a 40-year-old man will face capital murder charges for a crime investigators are still trying to piece together.

Smith County Deputies Were Called To Affordable Dentures located at 3081 Hwy 31 East near Tyler.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:45 pm they received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting at the dental office. Upon arrival, they found two male victims located within the business suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were taken to UT Health Main by UT Health EMS where they would later pass away from their injuries. The men have been identified as Dr. Blake G. Sinclair – 59 of Tyler and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs – 75 of Tyler.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect, Steven Alexander Smith – 40 of Tyler, was a patient at the clinic.

Smith became angry at clinic staff and retreated to his pickup, located in the parking lot. He then returned and entered the lobby area where he was met by clinic personnel. Smith brandished a handgun and ultimately shot two doctors who were working inside the business. After the shooting, Smith fled the area headed west on Hwy 31 toward the city limits of Tyler. A witness provided the vehicle description and plate number to law enforcement.

Several minutes later, a Smith County Deputy located Steven Smith pulling into the driveway of his residence in South Tyler.

Smith immediately retreated into his residence and a perimeter was quickly established by deputies and officers with Tyler PD. Smith County SWAT, Tyler PD SWAT and Smith County negotiators responded to the scene shortly thereafter.

After several minutes, two individuals emerged from the residence who were identified as the parents of Steven Smith. Several minutes later, Smith exited the residence and was taken into custody.

Steven Alexander Smith has been charged with Capital Murder and remains incarcerated in the Smith County Jail.

