Did You Know Pee Wee Is Responsible for One of Texas’ Biggest Myths?

Everyone who lived through the '80s was well aware of Paul Reubens' unorthodox character Pee Wee Herman, and most were quite fond of him. But did you know that San Antonio, TX still has to deal with one of Texas' biggest myths thanks to Reubens' popular alias?

It's true. The Emmy award winning actor, who passed away yesterday at the age of 70, began the myth nearly 40 years ago, and it's one that folks in South Texas are proud to still be debunking today.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” a statement read.

In the early '80s, after several guest appearances on movies and shows, Reubens finally took center stage on the silver screen in 1985's Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and a subsequent sequel in 1988's Big Top Pee-wee.

It was the original film that started a Texas myth that so many people still believe to this day. Yesterday the official Facebook page of The Alamo took the time to honor the man who has sent so many their way the past three decades, wanting to know more about a basement that's just never existed.

Since 1985, not a day has passed without visitors consistently inquiring about the location of the basement at the Alamo. This tradition owes its origins to the comedic acting of Mr. Paul Reubens from the movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” We are immensely grateful for his unforgettable contribution to Alamo pop culture. However, we can confirm that while there is not a basement in the Alamo Church, there is one next door, under our gift shop!

There you go. Pee Wee's contribution to Texas lore. Rest in Peace, Mr. Reubens.

