I know we're still battling our extra six weeks of winter here in Texas - and we're totally over the snow - but would you mind taking a quick trip to Antarctica with me? I promise, it's virtual and you can hang out inside the entire time.

I just had to share this video I came across of a penguin nearly escape being an orca's late afternoon snack. These things happen every day (it IS the circle of life), but in this particular video, I had to cheer for the little flightless bird.

In an interview with the New York Post, Matt Karsten, 40, and his wife Anna, 32, shared their experience at the Gerlache Strait near the tip of Antarctica in 2019. They had great photos and video as they toured icebergs in the region, but nothing really compared to the suspenseful video they captured after they noticed a pod of orcas playing near one of their boats.

The group soon realized that as the orcas were playing, they soon spotted their snack in this little Arctic penguin.

“Back and forth they went with the penguin swimming fast with the orcas on its trail. Eventually the poor penguin tried to jump into a nearby zodiac boat,” Karsten said.

Check out this video:

Were you also screaming, "HELP the little guy!" as the tourists watched him first attempt to jump into the boat? I found that frustrating.

Orcas, being their normal intelligent selves, saw the penguin jump into the boat and continued to follow it around for a bit before giving up.

“After cruising for a little bit, the penguin said goodbye to the boat and hopped back into the icy water,” Karsten told Kennedy News.

Karsten latered compared the experience to watching a National Geographic episode in real time.