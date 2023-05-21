Granted, it's been a few years since this happened at a Texas Chick-fil-a store. But this brawl between the Chick-fil-a cow and chickens is amusing people all over East Texas right now.

The video opens with a Chick-fil-a cow holding that famous sign inviting people to 'Eat More Chikin' as they drive by. A few moments into the video we see some folks dressed up as those aforementioned chickens ready to take on their greatest nemesis: the Chick-fil-a cow. And then the situation escalates into an out-and-out BRAWL in front of the most popular fast food chain in the country.

Talk about Angry Birds, y'all. Seriously.

Get our free mobile app

Clearly, the majority of people who were commenting on this video shared on the TacoTruck YouTube Channel were losing their minds with laughter.

In my opinion, it's pretty obvious from the get-go this was a staged thing. And it's also pretty obvious it was NOT staged by Chick-fil-a. Creating scenes such as this one is most likely not a part of the Chick-fil-a marketing playbook. But it definitely got them more attention. Also, the 'Chick-fil-a Cow's' costume doesn't look like one of the company's set styles, either. But I must confess, I chuckled in spite of myself.

One of the funniest things to me about the video is seeing the reactions of the bystanders watching this maniacal spectacle taking place in front of a random Texas Chick-fil-a location. Imagine one of them calling the police and trying to explain THAT incident while still sounding like a sane person.

"911 what's your emergency, please?"

"There's a bunch of cows and chickens fighting on the side of the road."

"..." *click*

Alright, here's the video in all of its strange, hilarious glory:



Well, we now know at least ONE reason the chickens crossed the road.

(I'll show myself out now.)

Chicken Daddies Pose with Their Chickens and It's Hilarious

10 tips for anyone who is thinking of getting backyard chickens They sure are cute little things at the store but before you hand over your credit card and welcome those baby chicks to your home, go over this list of 10 tips.