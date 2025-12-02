You may not be familiar with the term "phrogging," and it may sound like something straight out of a bad Hallmark movie. But it's a crime in Texas, and there are a few things you should know about it as we head into the Christmas season.

First of all, what is "phrogging?" Phrogging is when someone is secretly living in another person’s home without consent. As you'd assume, it carries some serious dangers for homeowners.

Don't Become A Victim Of 'Phrogging' in Texas

It may sound a lot like squatting, but there is one major startling difference, according to Legal Clarity. "A 'phrogger' actively seeks to remain hidden, utilizing spaces within an occupied home. These concealed areas can include attics, basements, crawl spaces, unused rooms, or even within walls."

Phrogging is obviously a major invasion of privacy. These unwelcome "guests" are known to observe residents, use their facilities, and even gain access to private belongings. In addition to safety risks, homeowners often face financial and property damage.

In many stories, victims of phroggers report stolen or missing items, increased utility bills, ruined locks or doors, structural damage, or damage to plumbing and electrical systems, all of which can be costly to fix.

While this does sound far-fetched, the fact is that phrogging is happening. Fortunately, there are a few ways that you can help protect your home from Phroggers, according to Supermoney:

Check spaces in your home that you don't use regularly. Set up security cameras. Monitor your belongings. Get a dog.

Remember that phrogging is illegal here in Texas, even if no theft occurs. An unauthorized occupant without consent can trigger criminal charges such as trespassing or burglary, possibly carrying serious legal consequences for the perpetrator.