Pick One, Texas. A Vaccination Lottery or Legal Casino Gambling

I'm tired of other states having all the fun.

It seems like every day, you hear another story about a state doing anything and everything to incentivize people into getting the Covid-19 vaccine. This week, it was the People's Republic of California getting into the mix, with Governor Gavin "Ken Doll" Newsom holding a "vax lottery" where people were drawn at random to win $50,000 prizes, called "Vax For The Win"

Even though, here in the Greatest State On Earth (aka Texas) we have been doing fairly well with vaccinations and lower Covid case counts, there is always room for improvement. Just because we didn't come up with the idea, doesn't mean we can't do it better here in Tejas. After all, we can't let those left coast soy eaters think that they're better than us, right?

Plus, yes...people here like to gamble. After all, how much Texas money has gone to New Mexico and Oklahoma Casinos (not to mention Vegas) over the years? Offering an incentive, plus getting people vaxxed should be a win-win, right?

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

What is the risk? I really don't see a downside here.

However, we are in a state that for some reason is woefully behind the times as far as allowing it's citizens to lose the kiddies college fund at the blackjack table. Like I said, People LIKE to gamble, which is why casinos in neighboring states always have parking lots filled with Texas license plates. Wouldn't we rather keep our hard-earned money right here in WINNING West Texas?

Instead of legislating to DEATH about how many guns I get to carry in broad daylight downtown, let's grant Texas this one little vice. Hell, keep 'em closed on Sundays, for all I care. But, there is no reason we should be so far behind the curve when it comes to giving Texans what they want. Don't make me drive to Oklahoma to blow my pension...

And, for $50K, I'll let you inject me with a cat's blended hairball.

