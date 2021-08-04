Texas Restaurants Cannot Ask for Vaccine Cards if They Got Government Loans

Some restaurants throughout the country are starting to enforce a vaccination policy. Here in Texas a restaurant may want to think twice about that.

Yesterday we found out that in New York, guests going to indoor dining and gyms will be required to show their vaccine card throughout the state if they want to get in. This has led to others asking if this is something that could potentially happen in other parts of the country. Here in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has maintained his stance on personal vigilance.

However, when he rescinded the mask policy. A private business could enforce a mask policy for their employees and customers as well. Does this mean you would need to show proof of vaccination as well if they wanted? Executive Order GA-38 details vaccinations in Texas and what a business can do.

“Any public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds through any means, including grants, contracts, loans or other disbursements of taxpayer money, shall not require consumers to provide, as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place, documentation regarding the consumer’s vaccination status for any COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization," taken from page three of the order here.

So if you're a restaurant that used the Paycheck Protection Program or Restaurant Relief Funds. You cannot enforce a vaccination policy for your customers. It looks like those who fail to follow the order are subject to a $1,000 fine. We will see if anyone tries to fight the order in the coming weeks.

