(KNUE-FM) There's a seemingly growing family of pigeons living at a shopping area south of Tyler in Gresham, and I'm completely smitten with them.

The Unexpected Feathered Residents of Gresham

If I'm being frank, I hesitate to give a specific location in case someone who doesn't like pigeons—or animals, generally speaking—tries to go and harass these peaceful birds. I know that may sound a little nutty, but some people aren't wired to love our furry or feathered friends.

Read More: You Might Be Eating Bugs Without Even Realizing It

Pigeons in Tyler? You Bet. Quite a Few, Actually.

I remember being in New York City a couple of years ago and seeing a gazillion pigeons everywhere. I mean, it's New York, right? Pigeons are supposed to be wandering about in droves in Times Square. But in Tyler, Texas?

Well, I'm definitely a fan, as you can tell. Sure, you have to dodge them a little, but believe they quickly get out of the way. And really, I feel we kind of owe it to them to be kind. After all, we're the ones who domesticated them, according to the Washington Post and many other sources.

The Surprising History of Humans and Pigeons

The first records we have of pigeons and people living in proximity were before the dawn of recorded writing in the Middle East, according to Rosemary Mosco, author of “A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World’s Most Misunderstood Bird," according to the WP.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Once upon a time, they helped humans in many ways, and some people even kept them as pets. Then, when we no longer "needed their services," we effectively discarded them. However, they're still wired to co-exist with us. Isn't that wild to consider?

The Gresham Flock Keeps Growing

Anyway, back to the flock of pigeons hanging out in the Gresham shopping center. I started seeing them more and more months ago. But now, every time I pop by, there seems to be more and more of them.

I hope that means people are being kind to them, and maybe they're enjoying little bits of leftovers. I know some people see them as pests. But remember, we're the ones who made them want to stay close to us. So, I think we have a bit of responsibility to be kind.

The 10 Most Scenic Fall Hikes in Texas You've Never Heard of Texas has quite a few state parks and natural areas--and even a couple of national parks to get out and enjoy. Whether you like a desert aesthetic, stunning forests, or just want to explore some of the more historic trails on offer, there is something that anyone would enjoy. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley