Texas Authorities Find Invasive Species: ‘They’re Not Supposed to be Here!’

An invasive Australian Redclaw crayfish has been found in Texas waters, leading wildlife experts to wonder if we should be worried.

Near Brownsville, Texas, a surprising discovery of Austrailian Redclaw crayfish in area waters has raised concerns among Texas wildlife experts, including Texas Parks and Wildlife. Apparently, the little critters aren't supposed to be in Texas, and there is concern over their effect on our local ecosystems, according to KHOU.

So what's the big deal? How can another form of crayfish have a detrimental effect?

At first glance, these crayfish look relatively harmless. However, wildlife experts are concerned they could harm our native species.

In fact, Dr. Archis Grubh of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said we don't know how they'll interact with Texas' native crayfish and fish, generally speaking.

So, it could be okay, but history shows that invasive species such as these may outcompete local species for habitat and food, leading to an imbalance in the ecosystem.

My San Antonio shared that Chris Taylor, a crustacean expert at the Prairie Research Institute, explained that invasive crayfish can take over new environments, which is bad news for native species that can't keep up.

What is currently being done to address the invasive crayfish issue in our Texas waters?

One of our East Texas professors from the University of Texas at Tyler, Dr. Lance Williams, and researchers from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have been monitoring the situation and setting traps in the resacas to determine the extent of the issue.

Dr. Williams said the key is early detection:

'The earlier you can catch the spread of invasive species, the earlier you can do some sort of management to mitigate that effect,' Dr. Williams explained.

What can the rest of us do to help the situation regarding the Australian Redclaw crayfish situation in our Texas waters?

If you spot a strange-looking crayfish, don’t just shrug it off—wildlife officials want to know! Reporting sightings can help experts track and manage the situation before things get out of hand.

Here's a video explaining more about the situation:

