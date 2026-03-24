(KNUE-FM) Sometimes we run across videos we definitely do NOT want to see, but we can't look away. Even a few years later, we still think about it and shudder. Such is the case with a viral video that’s been resurfacing lately, showing a Western Diamondback Rattlesnake swimming in a Texas lake. While this happened a few years ago, the video has started circulating again—and it’s catching plenty of East Texans off guard.

Wait… Did You Know Rattlesnakes Can Swim?

Wait for a minute. Did YOU know rattlesnakes could SWIM? I surely did not. We have so many beautiful lakes in East Texas. And as much as I love to waterski and be out on the water, and sometimes even IN the water, it's my inherent repulsion regarding snakes that can swim that keeps me securely IN the boat. But I only thought it was cottonmouths I had to look out for. Apparently not.

Where This Viral Texas Video Came From

So, what's the context of this video of a swimming Western Diamondback Rattlesnake that could easily be edited into a Texas-based horror flick? This Western Diamondback Rattlesnake is actually the most common venomous snake in Texas. Granted, the snake is swimming on a WEST Texas lake, if that gives any of us any comfort. But the idea that it can SWIM is likely to hatch some new fears, especially now that we're getting into snake season.

Read More: This Beautiful, But Dangerous, Creature is Coming Ashore Along the Texas Beaches

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle from a few years back, this particular snake was swimming "on the O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo, Texas. A "co-angle" aboard the boat in the video, which was originally posted by @trailing_the_hunters_moon on Instagram, appeared less than enthused about the sight, shaking her head and looking away."

Why This Video Is Sticking With People

Ya think?! Less-than-enthused is an understatement of how many of us would feel seeing this little traveler.

OK, here's the video in all of its horrific glory:

What Texas Wildlife Experts Want You to Know

Now that we've watched this particular bit of nightmare fodder, we can take some comfort in what the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department shared in their post:

"'Most snakes can swim but they're not interested in humans,' the agency added. 'Leave them alone and they'll be on their way.'"

Well, I said *some* comfort.