Pipeline Rupture in Gulf of Mexico, Massive Underwater Fire, No Injuries

(Mexico City/Associated Press) Petroleos Mexicanos, Mexico's state-owned oil company, has a massive underwater fire under control this hour after a pipeline rupture caused a massive underwater fire in the Gulf of Mexico Friday.

Nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field. -Pemex to Nexstar Media Wire

The rupture occurred just after sunrise Friday near an offshore drilling platform.

Pemex called in pumping boats to add another layer of water on top of the massive fire. The company cut off the gas going into the underwater pipeline and extinguished the fire. Operations are normal at this hour but a full investigation is expected.

Strange bolling balls of flames underwater was quote, "strange" by eyewitnesses.