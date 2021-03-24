Police Release info About Colorado Shooter

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - The suspect accused of opening fire at a crowded Colorado supermarket was a 21-year-old man who purchased an assault weapon less than a week earlier.

Authorities in Boulder have released information about the suspect yesterday, a day after the attack that killed 10 people, including a police officer.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa bought the weapon March 16, just six days before the attack at a King Soopers store. It is not immediately known where the gun was purchased.

Alissa, who's from the Denver suburb of Arvada, was booked into county jail yesterday on murder charges after being treated at a hospital. He is due to make a first court appearance tomorrow.

Investigators have not established a motive, but they believe Alissa was the only shooter.