When it comes to sports in 2020 many athletes are making their voices heard from politics and racial equality by kneeling during the National Anthem and protesting racial injustice and people are ok with them doing it.

As the NFL season kicked off yesterday (September 10th) and after a summer of protesting over racial injustice and racism athletes have been speaking out more publicly.

A poll conducted by Pew Research said that 62 percent said that athletes should use their platforms to speak out on national issues, while 56 percent said it was appropriate for them to kneel during the National Anthem when 42 percent said it isn't.

Funny how times have changed because in 2018 in a NBC-Wall Street Journal poll it told a different story as 54 percent said protesting during the National Anthem was inappropriate while 43 percent said it was ok.

Nevertheless, now that the majority says that kneeling is ok from a political standpoint there is a partisan divide where 73 percent of Democrats agree and 54 percent of Independents think its appropriate, and only 36 percent of Republicans disagree.

We will find out how the NFL respond as the season gets underway on their feelings about kneeling during the National Anthem.

Do you guys think that it is ok to kneel during the National Anthem?

Let us know in the comments below.