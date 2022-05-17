As the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals get underway, East Texans will be keeping an eye out for superstar Jimmy Butler who has one of the most incredible stories of hard work and perseverance you'll ever see. Butler was born and raised in Houston and scrapped and clawed his way into the NBA with a stop to Tyler Junior College. Butler wasn't heavily recruited out of high school so he chose TJC, where he averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in his freshman year.

Butler Has Credited HIs Time At Tyler Junior College As Where His Basketball Career Began.

After he accepted a scholarship to Marquette University, Butler quickly got noticed and ascended into the NBA where he was selected as the 30th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Since then, Jimmy Buckets has become a six-time NBA All-Star, a four-time All-NBA Team honoree, a five-time NBA All-Defensive Team honoree and a Olympic gold medalist. In 2015, he was named the NBA Most Improved Player.

Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension with the Heat last summer.

Butler's hard work paid off last summer with a HUGE contract extension with the Miami Heat last season and that investment has already returned dividends as the Heat sit 4 wins away from returning to the NBA Finals thanks to Butler's leadership. That huge payday also afforded Butler the opportunity to buy an exclusive and beautiful six-bedroom, six-bathroom house with the hefty price tag of over $7 MILLION DOLLARS! Let's take a look inside this home which is a worthy reward for all the many years of work Butler put in to get where he is. We wish Jimmy and the Heat the best in their championship run!

