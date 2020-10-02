Poll: When Is It Okay to Start Playing Christmas Music?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

There is a fall crispness in the air, and my wife has put out the flannel pillows on our outdoor rocking chairs, so I know Christmas is only a few months away. I mean, we haven't even had Halloween yet, but whatever.

Already this month, Carrie Underwood has released her first-ever Christmas album, and I love it. I can't play it in our house, however, because my wife has strict rules that state no Christmas music until the day after Thanksgiving.

There are also some other country Christmas albums set to drop later this month. This brings up the age-old question, when is it too early to start playing some Christmas music?

What do you think? Let us know in the poll below.