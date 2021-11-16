I've been watching Joe Mack Roy also known as 'Pop' from Pop Watch for years, I'm certain that this tough old man just gets more hilarious with age. He is the loveable grandpa who is never afraid to tell you how it is, and his grandson Jason does a great job of documenting Pop's hilarious responses to everyday questions. After the Dallas Cowboys got a win yesterday over the Falcons with the score of 43-3, Pop wasn't shy about how he feels like the Dallas Cowboys will do for the rest of the season.

The video below is a video showing Jason and Pop taking the drive from Longview to Tyler and as they make the journey they chat a lot about football scores. Before you start watching the video below please know that Pop is never meaning to offend anyone with his language but he loves to tell it like it is, so there might be some people that find this video NSFW.

First, Pop and Jason Start Talking About College Football

The videographer Jason is a big time Texas fan, he is always supporting his Longhorns. And they did not have a great game on Saturday in Austin as they lost to the Kansas Jayhawks. But in this particular video Pop is wearing an Arkansas Razorbacks hat and they got the win over the LSU Tigers.

Jason Then Started Discussing the Dallas Cowboys With Pop

Like most people in Texas, Jason is excited about how the Dallas Cowboys are playing this year with a record of 7 wins and 2 losses so far. They took a tough loss last week to the Denver Broncos, before getting back on track this week with the convincing win over the Atlanta Falcons. But as you will see below, in reference to the Dallas Cowboys this season Pop didn't hold back. Pop said, "You must be smoking dope if you think the Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl." But did show some love saying, "We Dem Boys."

