Popular Chick-fil-A Menu Item Being Removed as of April 3rd

I mean it's not like it's the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, but I've eaten my share of them at Chick-fil-A's in Dallas, TX, and across The Lone Star State, and I've gotta say it seems like a strange item to remove from menus.

From the restaurant's official Twitter, "Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu. Starting April 3rd, our Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience."

And there are already several online dissenters:

The company did say that they are "always innovating to find the next favorite menu items and are working on some new ideas." It does seem like a strange item to discontinue, but I suppose we'll see what they've got for us soon.

