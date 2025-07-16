I've gotta buddy who adopted a lovable pit bull who used to be kept chained to a lawnmower. He might be the sweetest dog you'll ever meet.

Forrest is a good boy, but only people like his previous "owner" are the type who'd actively hurt their dogs. Most of us would do everything we could to protect our pets.

Seven Popular Foods That Can Kill Your Dog

So, we've got a list of popular human foods, food that you might not be aware of, that could seriously hurt your dog. Some of these foods seem as benign as, say, a dried-up grape, but they can wreak absolute havoc on our four-legged friends.

Different animals digest food differently; as such, some foods are perfectly safe for any animal reading this that can poison and even kill dogs. It's because of your dog's metabolism; it's just so much different than ours.

According to Pet MD signs to look out for of food toxicity in dogs include:

Generally, the symptoms of food poisoning in dogs include some combination of vomiting, diarrhea, reduced appetite, lethargy, and dehydration .

. Some animals may show some neurological signs such as a lack of coordination, tremors.

In severe cases, even seizures and collapse.

If you suspect that your dog has eaten something poisonous, try fasting your dog for 24 hours when they start vomiting—offer water, but no food. If they continue to vomit during that period, they need to have a veterinary exam."

So, to prevent your dog from getting poisoned inadvertently, let's run down the foods that can hurt them. Here are 7 Human Foods That Can Poison and Kill Your Dog, according to Healthline.