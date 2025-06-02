(KNUE-FM) We have a lot of hard-working people in Texas that put in lots of hours and after spending all that time on the job they want to relax. For some people that means kicking up your feet on the couch, for others that might mean an adult beverage while reflecting on what’s coming up next. If you’re someone who enjoys an adult beverage you might be curious to know what hard liquors are the most popular in Texas, let’s look at the details.

When looking over the details about the most popular hard liquors in Texas I wasn’t exactly shocked at the names that I saw, you’re going to be familiar with all of them even if you don’t drink very often.These are popular liquors across the country, but it was fascinating to see what order in which they ranked. It was also interesting to see that multiple whiskey and tequila brands made the list, scroll down to see which ones.

Sure, here in Texas we enjoy some adult beverages, but it’s important to drink responsibly. We have too many DUI’s still taking place in the Lone Star State. There are so many ways to get home safely, ride sharing apps being the easiest way. Don’t drink and drive in Texas, law enforcement will hold you accountable.

Let’s Look at the Most Popular Hard Liquor Brands in Texas

Sometimes Texans want hard liquor instead of beer. Here is a look at the most popular hard liquors in Texas.

