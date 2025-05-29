(KNUE-FM) Over the past few years my beer consumption has decreased, although there is something special about being under the big Texas sky while enjoying a beer.

And we are fortunate to have so many fantastic beers that are created and available to us here in the Lone Star State.

But I’m not sure you would have ever guessed what beers were at the top of the list as far as highest-rated beers in Texas.

Best Beers in Texas Canva loading...

If you were to ask me about what I would think was the highest-rated beer in Texas I probably would have guessed Shiner Bock. It’s loved by most Texans and has a good flavor. But if you guessed Shiner like I did, you would be wrong.

I’m telling you I was shocked when I was looking at the rankings of the highest-rated beers. The list was put together by Stacker, but I am interested to see if you agree with their list below.

Beer Preference is an Individual Choice

It’s difficult to rank beers because everyone is going to have their own preferences when it comes to beer. I’m not much of a heavy beer drinker; I would go with something lighter. Although, my favorite must be wheat beer, especially on a warm summer day.

Let’s Look at the Highest-Rated Beers in Texas

According to people that study beer way more than I do, there is now a list of the highest-rated beers in Texas. Scroll down to check out the list and see if you have tried the highest-rated beer, and if you agree with their rankings.

