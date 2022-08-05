Pounds Of Marijuana And Guns Land A Mt. Pleasant Teen In Jail

Get our free mobile app

Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges.

Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence.

Titus County Sheriff's Office received some credible information that an occupant in the house on S. Lide was in possession of marijuana. The department obtained a search warrant Thursday for the residence from the local magistrate's office in Titus County and then carried out the warrant.

According to the Titus County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, while the officers were searching the residence,

deputies discovered a significant amount of Marihuana and an illegal controlled substance. Deputies also found firearms that had been illegally tampered with or altered."

The 17-year-old is now facing two separate felony charges.

Isaiah Cassio was arrested on location and now faces the following charges:

possession of marijuana in the amount equal to or less than 50 pounds and greater than 5 pounds - a third degree felony

possession of a controlled substance in the amount of greather than or equal to 28 grams and less than 200 grams - a third degree felony

Instead of preparing to start a new school year next week, Cassio is currently sitting in the Titus County Jail as he waits for his arraignment hearing. This is his third arrest this year according to online records from the Titus County Sheriff's Office. Cassio is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

