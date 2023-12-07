A Texas Constable Will Arrest Your Naughty Elf On A Shelf For The Holidays

If You Have A Naughty Elf On A Shelf This Holiday Season, You Can Send Their Tiny Butts To JAIL And Have Them Sent Back To You Thanks To A New "Operation" Being Offered In Central Texas.

I'm not familiar with the "Elf On A Shelf" tradition even though I've heard about it for many years.

The Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition centered around Scout Elves who fly to the North Pole each night. Elves love to report to Santa to tell him about each day’s activities but sometimes can get into mischief themselves.

In Coryell County, Texas They've Launched "Operation: Bad Elf".

According to a Facebook post from Coryell County Constable Pct. 1 Guy Beveridge, residents of Copperas Cove, TX and the surrounding area can participate in some holiday fun and magic for the little ones with "Operation Bad Elf".

Here's How It Works:

Fill out a simple online form.

Drop your 'arrested' Elf off at The Constable's Office.

Sit Back And Watch as the Constable personally return the elf to your home, in full uniform in a Constable patrol vehicle.

Unfortunately, They Are Only Doing "Local Arrests" For Now.

According to a report from KWTX, a total of 40 elves are currently in the Coryell County Constable's custody.

But as news of these "arrests" began to circulate statewide on social media, lots of folks are asking their local police departments to participate in this fun and unique way to celebrate the holidays!

