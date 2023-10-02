75 Pounds Of Cocaine Bricks Worth $2.3 Million Wash Up On Texas Beach

Get our free mobile app

While taking a stroll along a scenic Texas beach in South Texas you'll hear the sounds of waves crashing on the beach and the cry of the seagulls overhead while seeing some seaweed and driftwood that's washed ashore along with some other things you'd expect to see like sea shells, dead jellyfish maybe and some plastics.

What you wouldn't expect to find on a Texas beach would be bricks of cocaine, but that's exactly what washed up on the shores of a Rio Grande Valley beach last Wednesday (September 27th).

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents made the discovery on Brownsville's Boca Chica Beach last week. While out on patrol the agents discovered the 25 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore. That's not the only place in Texas where bricks of cocaine were recently discovered either.

Days later, Corpus Christi agents discovered a lone brick of cocaine that washed up on Padre Island National Seashore. In all, nearly 75 pounds of cocaine were seized with an estimated street value of $2.3 million.

This isn't the first time and will not be the last time that cocaine washes up on Texas shores. Three bricks of cocaine washed up on a Galveston beach last spring.

These were most likely tossed overboard during a chase or raid on a boat while out at sea. The next time you're visiting a Texas beach you might find something more than a huge conch shell. In the event you do, the best thing to do is leave it alone, call authorities, and let them handle it from there.

