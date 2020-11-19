Four United States Presidents have died at the hands of assassins. The first was Abraham Lincoln in 1865, followed by James Garfield in 1881, William McKinley in 1901 and, most recently, John Kennedy in 1963.

There have been, through the years, an incredible number of plots - some intricate, some bumbling - against our nation's Chief Executives. But, for the sake of our list, we are including only the Presidents who survived actual attempts to take their lives. One goes back almost two hundred years to the earliest days of our Republic. Another was less than half a century ago. And, did you know, that one United States President survived two tries to take his life in a single month?

Here they are, our list - with details - of Presidents Who Survived Assassination Attempts.