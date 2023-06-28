Princess Di’s Chef has a Food Truck in Texas

If you hit up a food truck in Dallas, there’s a chance your grub might be prepared by the late Princess Diana’s former personal chef.

Diana, Princess Of Wales Visits Bridgend Getty Images loading...

Darren McGrady worked for 15 years in the kitchen at Buckingham Palace. When Charles and Di divorced, McGrady went to work for the princess as her personal chef.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When Diana passed away, McGrady made his way to the U.S., first as a personal chef for a rich Texan (not “Richard Texan”) from The Simpsons…just a rich guy who lived in Texas). Chef Darren has lived in Plano for many years but only recently started his food truck.

Princess Diana's former personal chef, Darren McGrady, has opened up a fish and chips van in Dallas, Texas.

Chef Darren says that since moving to the U.S., he’s met so many British ex-pats who told him there was no place in the former colonies for good fish and chips. Also, he says, most Americans that have visited the U.K. tell him they wish there was a good place to get fish and chips.

Canva Canva loading...

Out of that Winston’s British Fish ‘N Chips was born. A food truck where hungry Texans can get their fix when they have a craving for England’s famously mediocre cuisine.

Why is English food the laughingstock of the entire world?

English food has a bad reputation. Despite gifting humanity with delicacies such as the Yorkshire pudding, mushy peas, and mince pies…medium.com.

If you’ve never had fish and chips before, yes you have. The fish is fried and the “chips” are what we call fries. So, if you’ve ever been to Long John Silvers or heated up a box of Gorton’s, you’ve likely had fish and chips.

So, the next time you’re in the DFW area and you have a hankering for jellied eels or blood pudding, look for the food truck that is painted like the Union Jack. Yum!