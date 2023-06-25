What’s With The Food Truck Park Sign On Broadway In Tyler, TX?

We Saw This Sign Going Up Too So We Decided To Investigate.

I was heading into our offices which are roughly 2 blocks away from South Broadway in Tyler and stopped by 7-Eleven and noticed a couple of guys hanging up a sign that says "Food Truck Park" at a closed restaurant and I had questions and apprently so did folks on social media.

Someone Posted A Question About It On "All Things Tyler" On Facebook.

After we saw folks getting gassed up about it on social media, we decided to see if we could find out some details about it. So I pulled up to the location and was lucky enough to meet with one of the proprietors working inside at the time. He shared with us their plans for something truly new and unique to East Texas and I think its a GREAT idea and concept.

They Plan To Open A Food Truck Park WITH An Indoor Bar!

The location formerly known as "Shogun Sushi and Hibachi Grill" at 3521 S. Broadway is currently getting a makeover on the inside as the owners plan to have a location for Food Truck vendors to set up outside and patrons can have the option of enjoying their food indoors while enjoying some "adult beverages".

They also plan to use the indoor kitchen space as a "back up" for food trucks whose equipment may go out so they can continue to operate and serve patrons indoors. They also plan to have special events and "theme nights". The sign will soon say "The Exchange" and while there's no clear date for them to open, they are hoping to open up very soon.

We'll keep you updated with details.

