Amidst all the restrictions of the pandemic, there's a little light as the PBR, Professional Bull Riders, just made the announcement that for the first time in league history, the PBR’s Elite Tour "Unleash The Beast" will buck into Longview, Texas, welcoming fans to Longview Rodeo Arena February 27 and 28 for the PBR Longview Invitational.

And this event will feature some of the rankest bulls in America along with the Top 30 bull riders in the world squaring off in epic 8-second confrontations all night long.

Among the many accomplished western sports athletes anticipated to compete are four World Champions who hold a collective seven gold buckles: Kaique Pacheco (2018); Cooper Davis (2016); J.B. Mauney (2015, 2013); and Silvano Alves (2014, 2012, 2011).

Numerous accomplished Texans are also anticipated to compete including:

Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas): Compliments of matching runner-up finishes at the most recent tour stop and associated 15/15 Bucking Battle in Okeechobee, Florida, 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis surged to the world No. 1 rank for the first time in 2021, now leading No. 2 Junior Patrik Souza by 71 points. Recording a Top-10 finish at each of the three tour stops held to date, Davis has also notched a 90-point ride, covering current world No. 1 bull Ridin Solo for 91.25 points in Okeechobee, Florida during the 15/15 Bucking Battle. Chasing history, should Davis win the gold buckle again in 2021, he would become just the seventh multi-time PBR World Champion in league history.

Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas): After narrowly missing out on the Rookie of the Year honor in 2020, Cole Melancon has returned with a vengeance in 2021. Leading the league in round wins with three, Melancon is presently ranked No. 6 in the world, within 115 points of No. 1 Davis.

Cody Teel (College Station, Texas): Compliments of a runner-up finish on the premier series in Arcadia, Florida, 2012 PRCA Champion Cody Teel is presently ranked No. 12 in the PBR World Standings, within 4.33 points of the Top 10 and 184 points of the No. 1 rank. Seeking his first PBR World Championship in 2021, Teel will need to rebound from an 0-for-2 showing at the most recent tour stop in Okeechobee, Florida, in order to continue his surge up the standings.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets just go HERE