Porch pirates in Texas can turn holiday shopping into a frustrating experience by stealing packages left outside homes. With Christmas deliveries increasing, homeowners can take a few simple steps to protect their purchases. From tracking shipments to using secure delivery locations, here's how to make your home a harder target this holiday season.

Christmas will be here before we know it. Another year has flown by for many of us here in Texas, which means it's time to embrace the holiday season and start making memories with the people we love.

Unfortunately, it's also one of the busiest times of the year for porch pirates.

These are the thieves who drive through neighborhoods looking for packages sitting on doorsteps. Someone spends their hard-earned money buying Christmas gifts, only to have a stranger come along and take them before they even get a chance to bring them inside.

It's frustrating, and it's one more thing you shouldn't have to worry about during the holidays. So, what can you do to make your home a less appealing target?

Why Porch Pirates Target Texas Homes During the Holidays

Let's be honest: Nobody likes a thief. Imagine spending your money on something, waiting for it to arrive, and then discovering that someone else took it right off your porch.

What's especially frustrating is that porch pirates often have no idea what's inside the packages they're stealing. They could be taking a Christmas present, household supplies or something someone needs.

With more people ordering gifts online during the holiday season, packages can be an easy target when they're left sitting outside. The good news is there are a few simple steps you can take to make it harder for thieves to get away with your deliveries.

READ MORE: Texas Mail Theft Cases Spark Growing Safety Concerns

How Porch Pirate Theft Happens So Quickly

I've seen plenty of porch pirate videos online showing people walking right up to someone's front door, grabbing a package and taking off.

And it doesn't always happen under the cover of darkness. These thefts can happen in broad daylight, too. Sometimes a package is sitting outside for only a few minutes before someone takes it.

That's why it's important to pay attention to your delivery notifications and have a plan for bringing packages inside as soon as they arrive.

Get our free mobile app

Simple Ways to Protect Packages at Your Texas Home

You can't control what someone else decides to do, but you can make your packages less vulnerable. Here are a few ways to help protect your deliveries this Christmas.

Tips to Avoid Being a Target to Porch Pirates As we approach the holiday season Porch Pirates will be looking to see what they can steal. Here are some tips to avoid becoming a target. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins