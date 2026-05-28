There is a crime that seems like it is starting to become a big issue once again in Texas, mail theft. For many of us, it’s not something we stress too much as we don’t even check our mailbox every day anymore. Most bills are paid online as technology has made things easier. But there is still lots of information that could be used by scammers if your mail is taken, plus there are federal laws against mail theft.

Why Mail Theft Is Becoming a Bigger Concern in Texas

The big reason I am bringing this up is because we are seeing more of it around the Lone Star State. According to KHOU, earlier this week in Houston, there was a woman was caught on camera stealing mail from community mailboxes. The theft happened around 7:30 a.m.

The video shows a woman removing stacks of mail from neighborhood mailbox units and loading them into her pickup truck. Residents say this has happened multiple times, leaving many people frustrated and concerned about the safety of their personal information and belongings.

READ MORE: FBI Warns Texas Gmail & Outlook Users of Ransomware Threats

Postal Inspectors Offer $100K Reward

Postal inspectors are investigating and a $100,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Investigators believe the suspects have a key to access the locked mailbox units.

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How Residents Are Protecting Their Mail

Neighbors are beginning to use extra measures to keep their information safe, including one resident adding a sensor on his mailbox to alert him whenever it’s opened.

Investigators are not sure how the suspects obtained access to the mailboxes or whether they have a connection to the postal service. Residents are encouraged to keep a close eye on their mail, also monitor any deliveries you are expecting, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity around your mailbox.

Anyone with information about the mail thefts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or report tips online at USPS.com/report.