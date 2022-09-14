So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Texas State Railroad

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.

It's not a very long ride, actually only about 30 minutes round trip on the interactive train. The ride includes a visit to a pumpkin patch, hayrides, fun games, prizes, bouncy houses, spooky tunes and other family friendly fun. Every child is encouraged to pick out their own pumpkin to create a clever jack-o-lantern.

Get our free mobile app

The Pumpkin Patch Express is Fun for the Entire Family

While it might sound geared toward little kids, this would be fun for kids of all ages. But there is limited space and only open on Saturday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 29th. With rides taking place at 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, and 2:30pm on each of those Saturdays. You can also choose an open air ticket, coach ticket, or first class ticket with different prices depending on which level of ticket you want to purchase.

Pumpkin Patch Express Being Put On By the Texas State Railroad

If you want to know more about the fall fun you're encouraged to call the Texas State Railroad at 855-632-7729, 8a-5p Monday through Friday. You can also click here if you want to purchase your tickets before they're all gone.

Pumpkin Patch Express Photos

Here is a look at what you can expect at the Pumpkin Patch Express

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

The Most Dangerous City in Texas for 2022 May Surprise You

According to FBI statistics, Texas had 438 violent crimes and 2,562 property crimes per 100,000 residents as of this year. For every 100,000 residents, there are 224 police officers statewide.

Crime rates are expressed as the number of incidents per 100,000 people.

Filed Under: ETX Family Halloween Fun, Halloween East Texas, Pumpkin Patch Express, Pumpkin Patch Rusk Texas, Rusk TX Halloween
Categories: East Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE