So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.

It's not a very long ride, actually only about 30 minutes round trip on the interactive train. The ride includes a visit to a pumpkin patch, hayrides, fun games, prizes, bouncy houses, spooky tunes and other family friendly fun. Every child is encouraged to pick out their own pumpkin to create a clever jack-o-lantern.

The Pumpkin Patch Express is Fun for the Entire Family

While it might sound geared toward little kids, this would be fun for kids of all ages. But there is limited space and only open on Saturday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 29th. With rides taking place at 10am, 11:30am, 1pm, and 2:30pm on each of those Saturdays. You can also choose an open air ticket, coach ticket, or first class ticket with different prices depending on which level of ticket you want to purchase.

Pumpkin Patch Express Being Put On By the Texas State Railroad

If you want to know more about the fall fun you're encouraged to call the Texas State Railroad at 855-632-7729, 8a-5p Monday through Friday. You can also click here if you want to purchase your tickets before they're all gone.



Pumpkin Patch Express Photos Here is a look at what you can expect at the Pumpkin Patch Express