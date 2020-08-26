Quackenbush’s Big Beaners Shut Down, Jesse Responds

Author's note: This post is my opinion and does not reflect the views of Townsquare Media.

With the City of Amarillo shutting down Jesse Quackenbush and his overtly racially offensive operation called "Big Beaners", the injury law attorney has now claimed the whole enterprise was an “art movement”. Clearly a racially biased business that made money is no art display. It was a clear and firm racist statement to hard-working Mexican-Americans. Quackenbush openly displays his disdain for anyone who doesn’t represent his opinions and beliefs that he wears on his sleeve.

From day one of his opening of Big Beaners, I made the choice to call Quackenbush out on his lack of morality with such a restaurant and mascot logo which would only incite hurt and anger to a community that has been called racist terms like "wetback", or "roaches". This type of rhetoric has no room in such a divisive time of our lives and our children’s lives.

Quackenbush claims that the entire thing was a rouse to see what the government, media, and all races would react to opening a racially insensitive business. That admission is a clear and demonstrative act of which is simply pure racism. Creating hate to see a reaction, I’m surprised he didn’t burn a cross on Coulter road.

Quackenbush has no apologies or decency.

In a Quackenbush Facebook post, he wrote the Big Beaners name “has inspired mentally deranged misfits to start Go Fund Me Account to raise bail once they kill me!”

"I knew Beaners was a derogatory and racist name," he wrote.

In the same post, he stated that “I began to wonder what would happen if a business opened which had a name clearly derived from racist ideation.”

I thought we ended that ideology in 1945 Germany?

Jesse Quackenbush has no shame or any outstanding ethical qualities, if you disagree with him and his political or social beliefs he will label you as "shit flies" or "snowflakes." Quackenbush has personally attacked me in a voicemail and my company calling us ANTIFA and communists. Which we do not have a long-standing record of doing so, we want the best for the community and not the worst.

Art is subjective, art is meant to make you think outside of what you already know. Art doesn't divide people, art is made to bring people together.

I'm disappointed that his followers, essentially followed and didn't step back and think for themselves on what division does to us as a society. We live in a city where we all have different backgrounds and stories. We all come together every day to keep this city running day after day no matter what our views or opinions are. We don't have to agree on politics and religion but as residents, we do have to respect one another.

On another note as a resident of Amarillo, I can say that I am truly disgusted by your abhorrent behavior, social experiment, and your endless lies. Good riddance Mr. Quackenbush. Hopefully, you open a business with better intentions in the future.

#BeAGoodHuman