(KNUE-FM) It may not come as a surprise to Texans that 3 Texas spots were named to a "35 Most Beautiful Places in the U.S." list, published in 2025, by House Beautiful, a well-known Hearst publication.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Austin American-Statesman, this list focuses on places to be considered "must-visit" across the country. The magazine said, "Whether you’re looking for a low-key local escape or an elaborate road trip, some of the most beautiful places in the U.S. are closer than you think and incredibly memorable."

And three of those 35 beautiful, "must-visit" places are right here in Texas. So, which three Texas spots made the House Beautiful List?

Big Bend National Park: No. 10 on the List

Coming in at No. 10 is a beloved Texas national park with which many of us are pretty familiar. Out in Brewster County, Big Bend National Park made the list, and for many good reasons. There are many gorgeous views to take in and hike through.

Read More: A Texas Ranch Getaway That Actually Feels Like a Break From Everything

From the mountainous areas where sunrises and sunsets are awe-inspiring to the diverse ecosystem of plants and animals, it's a truly incredible experience to be there. House Beautiful says, "It's one of the landscapes that's sure to stay with you for years."

San Antonio River Walk: Urban Charm at No. 23

I love that the River Walk in San Antonio came in at No. 23, as this is one of my favorite places in one of my favorite Texas cities. Most Texans have enjoyed hanging out here and exploring the many wonderful shops and restaurants, many with outdoor seating, along the river. Pro-tip? Visit during Christmas time, where it's even more festive, as hard as that may be to imagine.

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas: Skyline Oasis at No. 24

Finally, at No. 24 is Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas. House Beautiful says, "The Klyde Warren Park connects the Dallas Arts District to other areas of the city and contains many active and passive spaces, as well as a restaurant, stage, dog parks, and fountains. Not to mention, the view of the Dallas skyline is superb from here, too."

Did you know Klyde Warren Park is the largest suspended infrastructure to contain a park in the world, according to the Austin American-Statesman? Time to revisit this gorgeous park in the heart of Dallas, especially while the weather is glorious.

What Other Texas Places Would You Add to the List?

What other Texas spots do you think should be considered "must-visit" places? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Longest Floating Boardwalk in the U.S. is in Texas If you're around Weatherford, Texas you will want to stroll across the longest floating boardwalk in the country! Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins