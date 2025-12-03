(KNUE-FM) Here in Texas, there are quite a few brands that are considered iconic in the Lone Star State. Some of the brands we love the most are Blue Bell Ice Cream, Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and, of course, Dr. Pepper.

If you're like me, visiting the locations or headquarters of some of these places is a favorite pastime. I haven’t been to every Whataburger or Buc-ee’s in Texas, but I’d like to. I've visited Brenham, the Blue Bell Headquarters. However, when it comes to Dr Pepper, I'm thinking this might be the most iconic way to celebrate the brand and its founder in a personal way.

The Historic 1885 Dr Pepper House in Waco

Are you familiar with the Dr Pepper House? The approximately 6,000-square-foot home is located in Waco, Texas, and was built in 1885 by Wade Morrison, the founder of Dr Pepper. It was renovated in the early 2000s by Christian Rock singer David Crowder, who used the home's back barn as his recording studio for years.

Renovated Into a Stunning Airbnb Near Magnolia Silos

These days, it's been transformed into a beautiful Airbnb and is less than a mile from the fabulously popular Magnolia Silos in downtown Waco, created by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV fame. I'm grateful to the current owners of the Dr Pepper House for permitting us to share some of these photos with you. They're likely to make you want to book a trip — they did for me.

Spacious Rooms, Luxury Amenities, and Historic Charm

This home can host up to 12 people and has three living areas, six bedrooms, eight beds, and 4.5 bathrooms. It also features a stunning pool and hot tub, a game room above the garage, and a back barn available for additional visitors. Even just the porch with the rocking chairs is enough to beckon.

Step Inside the Dr Pepper House Gallery

Let's take a look, shall we?

